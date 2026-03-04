



Torrevieja’s Habaneras Shopping Centre closed 2025 with a record-breaking 4.95 million visitors, a 2% increase over the previous year, while sales rose 4%, cementing its position as a leading retail and leisure hub on the Costa Blanca. Since Castellana Properties acquired the center in 2018, footfall has grown 20%, alongside a 98.1% occupancy rate.

A €2 million investment in renovations and repositioning has transformed the complex, introducing 12 new commercial operations and over 3,900 m² of upgraded space. New brands include JD Sports, Koala Bay, Juguettos, The Corner, Casa Carmen, and Ozone Bowling. Strategic expansions and relocations of Bershka, Stradivarius, Punt Roma, Kiko Milano, and Women’Secret have also been completed, creating 87 new direct jobs and bringing the center’s total workforce to 650.

The revamped upper floor has become the centerpiece of the redevelopment, combining dining, leisure, and family experiences. Casa Carmen opened before Christmas, adding to the gastronomic offering, while Ozone Bowling—Spain’s first Duckpin Bowling alley—has introduced a new, fast-paced bowling experience with smaller pins, balls without holes, and three attempts per turn. The concept, developed by QubicaAMF and distributed by Hispabowling, targets families and promises a more strategic, fun experience.

Family entertainment is further enhanced by a renovated 354 m² Big Jump inflatable area, reinforcing the center’s position as a key leisure destination.

Owned by Castellana Properties and managed by Cushman & Wakefield, Habaneras boasts 25,021 m² of retail space, 66 brands, and 850 free parking spaces. Anchors include Leroy Merlin, Zara, Stradivarius, Bershka, JD Sports, and Guess, alongside popular eateries like Starbucks, Foster’s Hollywood, Lizarrán, and El Rincón. With its blend of shopping, gastronomy, and innovative leisure, Habaneras continues to consolidate itself as a leading commercial and family destination in the Vega Baja and across the Costa Blanca.