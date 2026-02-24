



A dating app meeting turned into a nightmare after a victim was lured, attacked, tied up and abandoned in a rural area of Totana, in a case now solved by the Guardia Civil.

Officers have arrested two young men in Redován, accused of a string of serious crimes including robbery with violence causing serious injuries, illegal detention, vehicle theft and burglary.

According to investigators, the suspects arranged a meeting with the victim via a dating app in September 2025. When the victim arrived at the agreed location, both attackers struck — one of them being the person behind the online profile.

The victim was beaten, gagged and bound hand and foot, robbed of personal belongings and left helpless for hours in an isolated spot. The attackers then stole the victim’s car, drove to the victim’s home, broke in, and later fled back to Alicante.

The victim was eventually found and rushed to hospital by ambulance, suffering serious injuries.

The case triggered Operation “Totargen”, led by Guardia Civil Judicial Police specialists. Investigators confirmed that the suspects had travelled deliberately from Redován to Totana to carry out the attack before returning home.

One suspect was arrested in the first phase of the operation, with the second detained recently, bringing the investigation to a close. Officers have since recovered the stolen vehicle, along with personal documents and belongings taken during the attack.

Both suspects are now facing multiple serious charges as the investigation moves through the courts.