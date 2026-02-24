



The council has presented its official programme to mark International Women’s Day (8 March), with a wide-ranging calendar of activities running throughout the entire month of March.

The programme was announced by Equality Councillor Susi Sánchez, who also unveiled the official 8M poster. She stressed that the initiative reflects the council’s firm commitment to achieving real and effective equality, while promoting awareness, education in shared values and recognition of the essential role women play in society.

The agenda features a broad mix of activities aimed at all age groups, including storytelling sessions for nursery and primary school pupils, gender-perspective workshops, theatre performances, self-care discussion groups, cultural events and more innovative proposals such as poetic tastings and nature-based experiences.

All activities are free of charge, although some require prior registration due to limited capacity.

Further information and registration details for activities with limited places are available from the Department of Equality or via the official channels of Pilar de la Horadada Town Council.