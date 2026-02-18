



TORREVIEJA | February 2026 — A primary school in Torrevieja has launched a pioneering dog-assisted therapy programme to support pupils with special educational needs, helping to improve communication, emotional regulation and social interaction.

The initiative is being carried out at CEIP Nuestra Señora del Rosario and is promoted by the school’s parents’ association, the AMPA Nuestra Señora del Rosario, with professional support from the Fundación Centauro Quirón. The project is fully funded by Agamed as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Running since January 2025, the scheme offers weekly 45-minute sessions in which Libertad, a specially trained therapy dog, works alongside psychologists and canine guides. The programme currently supports 23 pupils—seven from special education classrooms and 16 from mainstream classes—with conditions including autism spectrum disorders, global developmental delay, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and language disorders.

According to teachers and specialists, the presence of the dog helps reduce anxiety, encourages verbal and non-verbal communication and creates a relaxed environment where children feel confident to participate. Progress is measured through small but meaningful milestones, such as sustained eye contact, increased attention spans and the spontaneous expression of needs.

Activities are tailored to each group’s abilities and include emotional recognition exercises, collaborative storytelling and literacy tasks designed to foster empathy and social skills.

The project was born after families identified a lack of specialised resources in the public school system and decided to act independently rather than wait for institutional support. As the programme is not part of the official curriculum, it relies entirely on external funding—making Agamed’s backing essential to its continuation.

The AMPA’s next goal is to secure long-term funding and expand the programme to all infant and primary levels. Families are also encouraging other schools and education authorities to consider integrating animal-assisted therapies into mainstream educational provision on a stable, publicly supported basis.