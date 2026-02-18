



Archaeologists working in southern Spain have uncovered an elephant bone that could provide the first tangible evidence of the legendary war elephants used by Hannibal during his campaign against Rome.

The discovery was made at the Iron Age site of Colina de los Quemados, near Córdoba, where a cube-shaped elephant foot bone measuring around 10 centimetres was found beneath a collapsed wall. Carbon dating suggests the remains date to the time of the Second Punic War (218–201 BCE), when Hannibal famously marched his army from Carthage into Europe.

Hannibal’s crossing of the Alps with an estimated 37 war elephants has long been described in classical texts and artwork, but until now no confirmed skeletal remains of those animals had ever been found in Europe. Researchers believe the elephant discovered in Spain likely died before the army reached the Alps.

The excavation, led by Professor Rafael M. Martínez Sánchez, also uncovered weapons, coins and ceramics, reinforcing the theory that the site was linked to military activity. Comparative analysis with modern elephants and extinct mammoths confirmed the bone belonged to an elephant, although identifying the exact species remains difficult.

In a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, the research team notes that elephant remains in European archaeological contexts are extremely rare. They argue it is highly unlikely the bone was transported for decorative or commercial purposes, suggesting the animal was present locally as part of a military force.

While the remains cannot be definitively linked to one of the elephants that crossed the Alps, the researchers say the find may represent the earliest known physical relic of the war elephants used in the epic Carthaginian–Roman struggle for control of the Mediterranean.