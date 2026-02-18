



Four people are under investigation after the Guardia Civil uncovered a string of illegal construction projects across Mazarrón, Lorca and Cartagena.

The suspects are accused of crimes against town planning, environmental protection and historic heritage after carrying out building works without permits on land classified as non-developable, meaning the projects cannot be legalised.

What investigators found

A detached house under construction

An oversized agricultural storage building that exceeded legal limits

that exceeded legal limits Major earthworks that altered the natural landscape

One of the sites was located next to a protected bird zone (ZEPA), heightening the environmental impact.

Operation “Áridos”

The investigation was led by the Guardia Civil’s SEPRONA environmental unit as part of Operation Áridos, aimed at cracking down on illegal development in protected and rural areas of the Region of Murcia.

Officers confirmed that all the works breached municipal planning laws and were incompatible with current urban development plans.

What happens next

Four individuals — including developers and builders — have been formally investigated and now face potential criminal proceedings for illegal construction and environmental damage.

Authorities warn that building on protected or rural land without authorisation can lead to prosecution, demolition orders and heavy penalties.