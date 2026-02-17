



The Rojales Pantomime Group have recently boosted the funds of their chosen charities with the proceeds from their 2025 Pantomime, “Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs.” The show was a huge success and so far, they have given €1000 to the Pink Ladies and the same amount to Help at Home.

The Group also celebrated their success with their aptly named Glitter Ball where sequins and Dinner Suits were actively encouraged and where, after a fabulous meal, awards were made to Group members who went Above and Beyond for the benefit of the group and the performance.

The details of the 2026 Pantomime have now been released and promises to be a diversion from the traditional Pantomime format. The Writer, Alison Clough has produced a fabulous, fun script with an exciting story line, great songs and fun characters based on the book, Peter Pan by J.M.Barrie. The Show, called Peter Pan and the Lost Boys will be directed again by the very capable and experienced Julia Parker. The whole Production Team have been putting their heads together and have some fantastic ideas for Scenery, sound, lighting and props.

Auditions will take place in April and rehearsals will commence in May. If you are interested in joining this fun and sociable group in any capacity, from acting to costumes to backstage and a myriad of other jobs necessary to put on a Pantomime, please contact Alison at dw2024rojalespanto@gmail.com