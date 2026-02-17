



Seventeen people were arrested and a wanted drug suspect was caught as police swooped on nightlife venues in Almoradí and Callosa de Segura.

The hard-hitting operation, led by the Guardia Civil, targeted illegal immigration networks and saw officers carry out 98 identity checks and nine inspections of bars and leisure venues across the two Alicante towns.

Working alongside the Policía Nacional, the regional unit attached to the Generalitat Valenciana, and local police forces, officers struck on two separate days in a coordinated clampdown.

DRUG FUGITIVE NABBED

The raids also netted a major catch: a man wanted under a European Arrest Warrant issued by Italy for drug trafficking. He was arrested in Callosa de Segura and now faces extradition.

ALMORADÍ: 8 ARRESTS

In Almoradí, police inspected five venues, arresting eight people aged between 21 and 33 for immigration offences.

Officers identified 37 individuals, issued three public safety sanction reports, and slapped two serious penalties on one establishment.

CALLOSA DE SEGURA: 9 MORE HELD

In Callosa de Segura, four venues were checked, with two hit for serious violations.

Police arrested nine people aged between 20 and 30 for breaching immigration law and identified 59 others during the sweep.

ZERO TOLERANCE MESSAGE

Police say the joint operations send a clear warning to criminal networks exploiting illegal immigration — and to venues turning a blind eye. More inspections are expected as authorities tighten the net across the Vega Baja.