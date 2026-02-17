



The main office of SUMA Gestión Tributaria in Torrevieja has reopened after a major modernisation project costing around €300,000, transforming the facility into a fully accessible, modern tax service hub in the town centre.

The refurbishment, carried out by the Diputación de Alicante, removed architectural barriers, upgraded outdated infrastructure and redesigned the layout to cope with heavy public demand. The renovated 266 m² office on Calle Patricio Pérez now allows for a maximum occupancy of 64 people, including staff and taxpayers.

The new layout includes 24 workstations, nine public service counters serving up to 18 users at a time, a waiting area for 16 people, meeting rooms, rest areas, accessible toilets and upgraded technical facilities. All electrical, plumbing, drainage and air-conditioning systems have been fully replaced, while a new access ramp ensures step-free entry.

Despite the scale of the investment, SUMA has not disclosed the final cost or the contractor involved after the original public tender was declared void due to lack of bids. The work was ultimately awarded through a negotiated procedure.

The Torrevieja office handles some of the province’s heaviest tax workloads, including nearly €40 million a year in property tax, around €15 million in capital gains tax, vehicle tax for more than 60,000 registered vehicles, business taxes and all municipal fines. It is now fully operational and positioned to offer faster, more accessible service to residents.