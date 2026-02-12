



British pub giant JD Wetherspoon has now opened its first pub in Spain, choosing Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport as its European launchpad — a move set to delight millions of UK travellers heading to the Costa Blanca.

The new venue, named Castell de Santa Bàrbera, is located in the departures area and trades seven days a week from 6am to 9pm. While smaller than a typical high-street Wetherspoon and styled with Spanish tiles rather than the chain’s trademark carpets, it delivers a familiar menu aimed squarely at homesick Brits.

Around 90% of the classic Wetherspoon offering is available, including a full English breakfast with bacon, eggs, sausage and beans, priced at €10.25 — more than in the UK, but cheaper than most airport alternatives. Bacon and sausage butties cost €5.95, while the menu also includes burgers, sausages and chips, alongside local dishes such as Spanish omelette, garlic prawns and huevos rotos.

Drinks include Amstel, Stella Artois, Guinness, BrewDog Punk IPA, British ales in cans, and a range of cocktails. Early customers praised the convenience, prices and familiarity, with several saying they would return on future trips.

Founder and chairman Tim Martin said the Alicante opening marks the start of Wetherspoon’s overseas expansion, with more airport pubs planned in the coming months and years. He has previously highlighted Benidorm and Majorca as potential locations.

The Alicante outlet is operated by franchise partner Lagardère Travel Retail and comes as more than 2.6 million Britons pass through Alicante Airport each year. Wetherspoon plans to open around 30 pubs over the next year, creating 1,800 jobs, in its biggest expansion for a decade.