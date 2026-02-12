



Riot police from Valencia have been deployed around the Algerian Consulate in Alicante to maintain order following last week’s large crowds linked to the Spanish government’s newly announced migrant regularisation process.

National Police confirmed that officers from the UIP (Police Intervention Unit) were stationed near the consulate in Pintor Velázquez street as a precaution, despite the fact that the huge queues seen a week ago have now disappeared. No major lines were reported on Monday or Tuesday, although a steady flow of Algerian migrants continues in the area and surrounding streets.

The reinforcement was ordered to ensure public order should fresh agglomerations occur, after scenes last week caused disruption and concern among residents and businesses in the city centre.

Situation Improves, But Tensions Remain

While authorities say the situation has improved, local traders and neighbours insist problems persist. They are continuing a signature campaign demanding that the Algerian Consulate temporarily move its administrative procedures to facilities outside the city centre or to peripheral areas.

Shopkeepers and residents complain of ongoing issues related to security, coexistence, mobility, hygiene, and significant financial losses due to reduced footfall and disruption to normal business activity.

On Monday, affected residents and traders were visited by Vox councillors from Alicante City Council, who listened to complaints and publicly backed the petition drive. The campaign is being led by the Calderón de la Barca Traders’ Association, the Corazón de Alicante Traders’ Association, and other local business owners and residents.

Despite fewer queues, pressure is mounting on authorities and the consulate to find a longer-term solution to prevent further disruption in the heart of Alicante.