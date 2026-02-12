



ROLDÁN, MURCIA — A standout moment at a recent King’s College Murcia camp programme brought smiles, teamwork and plenty of sporting fun, thanks to a special two-hour walking football session that proved a hit with students.

The activity was led by coaches Robbie Burns, Mark Kavanagh and Tyler — Robbie’s eldest son — and took place on the school’s grounds as part of the camp’s wider programme, which blends sport, arts, science and English-language learning in a safe, engaging environment.

Walking football — an inclusive, slower-paced version of the traditional game that replaces running with walking — turned out to be an ideal choice for pupils of different ages and abilities. Over the course of two energetic hours, participants threw themselves into drills and match-style games that promoted fair play, tactical thinking and cooperation.

Spain National Coach Robbie Burns explaining the rules to participants

Camp organisers said both boys and girls “loved every moment,” praising the enthusiasm and positive spirit shown throughout the session.

“We wanted to give the children a chance to enjoy sport together in a fun, relaxed way, and walking football delivered exactly that,” said one of the coaches.

For many participants, the session was about more than football. It provided an opportunity to make new friends, build confidence and enjoy being active outdoors. The strong engagement from both boys and girls reflected the inclusive, community-focused ethos that underpins the King’s College camp experience.

Organisers say they are keen to build on the success of the walking football session by introducing more sporting highlights in future camp programmes, ensuring students continue to stay active, involved and smiling.