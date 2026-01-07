Torrevieja Sees Record Population Growth, Despite British Decline





Torrevieja, January 7, 2026 – The city of Torrevieja begins 2026 with a total of 110,500 registered residents, marking an increase of 4,150 people compared to the start of 2025, when the population stood at 106,350, according to official figures from the Torrevieja City Council’s Municipal Register.

This growth reflects a sustained upward trend and strengthens Torrevieja’s position as one of the main demographic hubs in the Valencian Community.

Balanced Population and Gender Distribution

As of January 7, 2026, the population comprises 54,548 men (49.36%) and 55,952 women (50.64%), maintaining a balance similar to the previous year. This stability suggests structural population growth rather than a temporary increase.

The number of Spanish residents grew slightly from 50,960 to 51,295, while the international population rose from 55,390 to 59,205—an increase of 3,815 people—keeping foreign residents as the majority but maintaining a balanced distribution.

A Truly International City

Torrevieja continues to attract residents from across the globe, with people from 123 countries on five continents, confirming its status as one of Spain’s most international cities. This trend highlights the city’s multicultural appeal and its ability to retain a diverse and stable population.

Ukraine Remains the Largest Foreign Community

The Ukrainian community grew from 9,512 residents in January 2025 to 10,074 in 2026, reinforcing its position as the largest foreign nationality in the city.

Other notable trends include:

Russia: slight decrease from 5,926 to 5,746 residents

slight decrease from 5,926 to 5,746 residents Colombia: growth from 5,141 to 5,550

growth from 5,141 to 5,550 United Kingdom: minor adjustment from 4,708 to 4,643

minor adjustment from 4,708 to 4,643 Morocco: increase from 2,961 to 3,525

European Residents Maintain Steady Growth

Traditional European communities continue to show moderate growth:

Sweden: 1,840 → 1,921

1,840 → 1,921 Romania: 1,712 → 1,767

1,712 → 1,767 Belgium: 1,574 → 1,637

1,574 → 1,637 Italy: 1,322 → 1,390

1,322 → 1,390 Germany: 1,237 → 1,313

1,237 → 1,313 Poland: 1,141 → 1,320

Latin America Continues to Expand

The Latin American population in Torrevieja remains dynamic:

Brazil: 868 → 917

868 → 917 Argentina: 823 → 854

823 → 854 Venezuela: 783 → 899

783 → 899 Peru: stable at → 400

Steady Growth in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa

The city’s Asian and African populations are growing gradually. China leads the Asian community with 950 residents, while Senegal (410) and Nigeria (112) represent the largest Sub-Saharan groups.

Population Structure: Active, Balanced, and Intergenerational

More than half of Torrevieja’s population is aged 30 to 69, supporting the local economy and public services:

30–39 years: 14,480 residents

14,480 residents 40–49 years: 17,067 (largest age group)

17,067 (largest age group) 50–59 years: 16,359

16,359 60–69 years: 13,851

The city also maintains a significant younger population under 30, totaling over 31,800 residents, which underpins demand for education, sports, and social services.

Aging Population Shows High Longevity

Torrevieja demonstrates high life expectancy and a growing female presence in older age groups:

70–79 years: 10,955

10,955 80–89 years: 5,076 (57% women)

5,076 (57% women) 90–99 years: 883 (66% women)

883 (66% women) 100+ years: 9 residents

Torrevieja: A City Ready for the Future

The population data underline Torrevieja’s demographic strength, providing a solid foundation to address future challenges such as population growth, aging, and social diversity. The City Council emphasizes the importance of policies promoting social cohesion, intergenerational well-being, and sustainable urban planning.