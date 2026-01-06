San Miguel de Salinas Scores Big with €200,000 El Niño Lottery Win





A lucky resident of San Miguel de Salinas struck it rich this Tuesday after securing one of the top prizes in Spain’s 2026 El Niño lottery. The winning number, 06703, was widely distributed across the country and awarded €200,000 to each of eight ticket holders in the province of Alicante.

Across the province, winning tickets were sold in Dénia, Alicante city, Sant Joan, Benidorm, San Vicente del Raspeig, and San Miguel de Salinas. The lottery office on Avenida de la Libertad in San Vicente del Raspeig sold two of the winning tickets. San Miguel de Salinas once again finds itself among the lucky towns, having previously sold the second prize in the 2020 El Niño draw.

Several sales outlets continue to enjoy a reputation for good fortune. Benidorm’s lottery office on Avenida del Mediterráneo has sold multiple major prizes in recent years, while San Vicente’s well-known “La del Mercado” outlet and the San Miguel de Salinas office have also consistently delivered winning tickets.

The 2026 El Niño draw generated €122.9 million in ticket sales across the Valencian Community, representing a 2.05% decrease compared to last year. Alicante province accounted for €41.3 million, an increase of 1.10%, with average spending reaching €20.34 per person. Nationally, lottery sales climbed to €864.7 million, up 1.24% on 2025, underlining the enduring appeal of the January 6th tradition.

Established in 1941 and officially named in 1966, the El Niño lottery continues to play a significant role beyond prize winnings, supporting social causes, grassroots and women’s sports, and a range of cultural initiatives across Spain.