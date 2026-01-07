Running From UK Life Sentence – British Sex Attacker Caught In San Fulgencio





British sex attacker thought he’d vanished — cops tracked him down in sleepy Spanish resort

A British man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault thought he could disappear under the Spanish sun — but police were waiting.

The 41-year-old fugitive, wanted in the UK for horrific crimes committed between 2014 and 2015, was dramatically arrested in San Fulgencio (Alicante) after an international manhunt.

Interpol tipped off Spanish police that the convicted attacker was hiding out in the province of Alicante. Officers moved fast — and soon pinpointed his exact location.

After a targeted operation, National Police swooped in and arrested him, ending his attempt to escape British justice.

A haven for fugitives?

San Fulgencio, home to just 9,500 residents, is packed with tourist urbanisations like La Marina and El Oasis. More than 65% of locals are foreign nationals, including around 3,500 Britons — making it an easy place to blend in.

Police say areas like this can feel “safe” for runaways:

No language barriers

Familiar bars and shops

Tight-knit expat communities

But this time, hiding didn’t work.

Extradition next

After his arrest, the suspect was transferred to the Central Court of Instruction of Spain’s National Court, which will handle his extradition back to the UK, where he faces life behind bars.

Not the first — and won’t be the last

This isn’t San Fulgencio’s first brush with international criminals. Just last October, police arrested three German men in the same town:

Two were wanted in Germany for fraud and burglaries

A third was detained for trying to block the arrests

They were stopped while driving together after a joint operation between Alicante police and Madrid’s Fugitive Unit.

What is an international arrest warrant?

It’s a global police alert that allows countries to track, arrest and extradite dangerous criminals across borders, often through Interpol or European Arrest Warrants — ensuring fugitives can’t outrun justice forever.

Residential area next to the traditional orchard where the British fugitive was located by the National Police