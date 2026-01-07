Orihuela Costa Students Forced to Learn in Freezing Classrooms as they continue to be failed by Councillors





Families and educators at CEIP Playas de Orihuela and Los Dolses School continue to face classrooms without heating, more than a month after local councillors assured them the issue would be resolved.

On their return to school following the Christmas break, the situation has forced students, including the youngest children, and teachers to endure lessons wearing coats, thermal clothing, and even blankets. The lack of heating during a period of intense cold reflects a serious failure by the municipal government to guarantee minimum standards for education and well-being.

Parents and School Council Speak Out

In a joint statement, a parent and member of both the Parents’ Association (AFA) and the School Council at CEIP Playas de Orihuela denounced the situation:

“To this day, and despite promises made by the Department of Education, the natural gas supply to the school has not been restored. After the return to classes, it was assured that the problem would be resolved—but nothing has happened. During these drastic temperature drops, students and teachers have had to stay in classrooms with coats and blankets, which does not meet the necessary conditions for proper learning.”

The statement emphasizes that providing safe, dignified, and adequately heated classrooms is not optional—it is a legal obligation. Families are calling for immediate action and community support to ensure the problem is resolved.

They urge the public to:

Submit complaints through the City Hall’s online portal.

through the City Hall’s online portal. Demand an immediate solution to the heating problem.

to the heating problem. Raise awareness until the issue is fully resolved.

“Our children and teachers deserve to study and work in safe and dignified conditions. This situation cannot be normalized. Thank you for supporting us,” the statement concludes.

With temperatures continuing to drop, the urgency for the Department of Education and local authorities to act cannot be overstated. Families and educators hope that public pressure will force a swift resolution, ensuring that students in Orihuela Costa can learn in conditions that meet basic standards of safety and comfort.