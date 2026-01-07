Music, Fun, and Big Savings: Zenia Boulevard Opens the 2026 Sales Season





After the holiday season, Zenia Boulevard will welcome the sales with a special promotional event on January 10 and 11.

K-POP arrives at Zenia Boulevard on January 17, alongside concerts, children’s shows, and activities for all ages.

Orihuela Costa, January 2, 2026 – Zenia Boulevard, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, starts January with a special lineup of live music, family activities, cultural events, and the launch of the sales season, reinforcing its role as a social and leisure hub on the Costa Blanca.

Following Christmas, Zenia Boulevard will kick off the sales with a special promotion on January 10 and 11. During this weekend, for every €100 spent, customers can receive a €50 gift card, while supplies last.

The strong lineup sees Zenia Boulevard strengthen its commitment to providing free, diverse, and high-quality experiences, making every visit an opportunity to enjoy, share, and experience the shopping center as a true community hub.

The start of the sales will be celebrated with a festive atmosphere, featuring roaming entertainment, batucadas, and street bands on Saturday, January 10, while Sunday, January 11 will focus on families with the children’s show “Clin Clon, Music Maestro” – a fun and educational experience that introduces children to the world of music in an engaging and participatory way.

K-POP Fever: A Tribute to the Global Phenomenon

The cultural program continues on Saturday, January 17 with KPOP Fever, a tribute to the worldwide K-pop phenomenon. Dance routines, energy, and vibrant colors will take over Plaza Mayor in a free show designed to connect with younger generations and highlight Zenia Boulevard’s commitment to current cultural trends.

On Saturday, January 24, by popular demand, the children’s musical “The Fun Family” returns – a show full of humor, songs, and positive messages that encourages reflection on environmental care, respect for animals, and the importance of spending quality time with family.

The month concludes on Saturday, January 31 with Art and Design Day, a celebration of emerging local talent. Live painting, fashion, sculpture, portraits, dance, and performances will transform Zenia Boulevard into a creative showcase, reaffirming the center’s dedication to culture, creativity, and supporting local artists.

With this lineup, Zenia Boulevard strengthens its commitment to providing free, diverse, and high-quality experiences, making every visit an opportunity to enjoy, share, and experience the shopping center as a true community hub.