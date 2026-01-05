New shopping centre planned next to Torrevieja’s Lagoons Village, set to open in February





With over 50% of it’s available space already sold, TM Grupo Inmobiliario is moving ahead with plans for a new shopping centre adjacent to Lagoons Village, a major residential development in the La Hoya area of Torrevieja.

The complex is expected to become a key local amenity for the growing neighbourhood, where more than 7,000 homes are currently planned, over 1,700 of them built by TM itself.

The centre will cover a 6,832-square-metre plot and will offer around 4,000 square metres of built space across a ground floor and two upper levels. It will include 11 street-level retail units and 29 office spaces above. According to the developer, commercial demand has been strong, with more than half of the units already sold and only one ground-floor retail space still available.

Part of the development will be dedicated to services linked directly to the project, including TM’s customer service office and a restaurant area. The company attributes the high level of interest to the steady consolidation of Lagoons Village, its good transport links, and the previous lack of nearby shops and services in this part of Torrevieja.

The shopping centre is designed to host everyday, neighbourhood-focused businesses such as a café-restaurant, pharmacy, sports facilities, professional offices, service providers and small retail outlets. While the specific tenants have yet to be announced, the aim is to meet the daily needs of both current and future residents through a phased commercial rollout.

Handover of the retail and office units is scheduled for February 2026, in line with the overall development timetable. In addition, a nearby sports centre is due to open in the coming weeks for Lagoons Village residents, further expanding the area’s leisure, sports and service offerings.