Murcia’s €8.7 Million “Road Safety” Tax





The transition from emergency triangles to the new connected V16 beacons has become a significant revenue generator for the Spanish Tax Agency. As the mandatory deadline passed on January 1, 2026, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) reiterated that these flashing yellow lights are now the only legal way to signal a stopped vehicle on the road.

The Economic Impact in Murcia

With more than a million vehicles in the Region of Murcia required to carry the device, the financial implications are massive. Based on a minimum retail price of €40, the total business volume in the region is projected at €41 million. This translates to a direct contribution of €8.7 million to the state coffers through the 21% VAT rate.

“Chaos and Uncertainty” in the Market

Despite the safety benefits—such as 360-degree visibility and GPS connectivity—local retailers are expressing frustration. Hardware store owners in Murcia and Cartagena describe the rollout as “absurd” and “up in the air.”

Key concerns among vendors and consumers include:

Certification Fraud: Many unapproved beacons are flooding the market. Experts warn that a device costing only €20 likely lacks the necessary DGT certification. Expiration Dates: Many drivers are surprised to learn the devices have a limited lifespan, generally valid only until 2036. Consumer Confusion: Retailers report that even the authorities seem unclear on enforcement, leading to fears that drivers might be fined despite purchasing devices they believed were approved.

The DGT advises all drivers to verify their device against the official list of approved models on the DGT website to avoid fines and ensure their safety connectivity is functional.