Pinatar Arena Unveils First 25 Teams for January 2026 Training Camps





Pinatar Arena has confirmed the first wave of teams that will descend on the Costa Cálida for their winter training camps in January 2026, continuing a tradition that has been in place since the complex opened its doors in 2013.

Among the headline names already booked are FC Midtjylland, Servette FC, Holstein Kiel, Daejeon Hana Citizen and FC Karpaty, forming part of an initial list of 25 teams set to use the San Pedro del Pinatar facilities as they prepare for the second half of their respective seasons.

Eight countries represented on the Costa Cálida

Clubs from eight different countries will be represented, underlining Pinatar Arena’s status as one of Europe’s leading winter football destinations. Familiar faces are returning once again, including OH Leuven of Belgium, Aarhus GF of Denmark, Kalmar FF from Sweden, Preussen Münster of Germany, FC Kryvbas from Ukraine and South Korea’s Daejeon Hana Citizen.

Youth international teams will also be well represented, with Germany and Portugal’s under-17 and under-16 national sides confirmed for January, using the complex to fine-tune their development programmes.

Alongside the regular visitors, several new names will be making their Pinatar Arena debut, including Danish champions FC Midtjylland, Ukrainian side FC Karpaty and Swedish outfit Värnamo, further strengthening an already impressive line-up.

Portugal Under 17

Record-breaking year in 2025

The announcement follows a record year in 2025 for Pinatar Arena. The complex hosted 159 training camps involving teams from 41 different countries, generating more than 45,000 hotel overnight stays in the local area — the strongest figures in its history.

Teams confirmed so far for January 2026

Germany: Holstein Kiel, Preussen Münster, Germany U17, Germany U16

Belgium: FCV Dender, OH Leuven, KV Beerschot

Switzerland: Servette FC Genève, Yverdon Sport, FC Basel U21, U19, U17, U16

Ukraine: FC Kryvbas, FC Karpaty

South Korea: Daejeon Hana Citizen

Sweden: Kalmar FF, IFK Göteborg, Elfsborg, Värnamo

Denmark: FC Midtjylland, Aarhus GF, HB Køge (women)

Portugal: Portugal U17, Portugal U16

With more announcements expected in the coming months, Pinatar Arena looks set for another busy and high-profile year on the Costa Cálida.