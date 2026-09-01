



A 67-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly being caught red-handed inside a car he had just broken into near the beaches of San Pedro del Pinatar.

The Guardia Civil, working with San Pedro Local Police, has linked the Madrid resident to six thefts from vehicles parked close to local beach areas.

The investigation began in late July after several residents and tourists reported that belongings had been stolen from their cars while they were enjoying the beach.

Officers examining the vehicles found that the same method had apparently been used in each case, with the front windows smashed to gain access. This led investigators to suspect that one person was responsible.

The vehicles had also reportedly been chosen because they were parked in locations without nearby security cameras.

A video supplied by a local resident proved crucial to the investigation. The footage reportedly showed the suspect shortly after one of the break-ins and enabled Guardia Civil and Local Police officers to identify and monitor him.

He was eventually detained after officers allegedly found him inside another vehicle moments after its window had been broken.

Police seized a metal bar and a backpack containing numerous suspected stolen items, including mobile phones, glasses, keys, wallets and caps.

The man is being investigated on suspicion of six offences of theft involving forced entry.