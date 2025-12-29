Sun, Sea… and Hail as Mil Palmeras Beach Caught Off Guard





Beachgoers in Mil Palmeras, Pilar de la Horadada, were left stunned this morning, Monday, December 29, 2025, as an unexpected hailstorm swept across the coastline.

Around 9:00 a.m., small hailstones fell onto the sand, creating a rare and startling winter scene in the usually mild Costa Blanca.

The brief but intense burst of hail caught locals and visitors completely off guard. Many scrambled for their phones to capture the unusual spectacle, describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment. The sudden change in weather provided a striking contrast to the region’s typical sunny winter mornings.

Though the hail quickly melted under the Mediterranean sun, it left behind a fleeting, magical scene — a reminder that even along Spain’s warm southeastern coast, nature can still surprise.