Edition 1108 of the Leader Newspaper, 29 December 25 to 4 January 2026

This week’s lead story features King Felipe’s Christmas message in which he calls for unity, trust and dialogue, on the fiftieth anniversary of the beginning of Spain’s democratic transition and the fortieth of it’s entry into the European Union.

Unfortunately, his appeal was not heeded by the weathermen as Christmas Day 2025 saw us drenched by relentless rain across the Vega Baja, delivering one of the wettest festive days locals can remember. Needless to say, Playa La de la Zenia remained abandoned although a few hardy souls did venture onto the beach on Boxing Day.