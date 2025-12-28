Don’t Get Caught Out Today on Día de los Inocentes





If something sounds a little too strange to be true today, it probably is. December 28 marks Día de los Santos Inocentes in Spain — a day traditionally dedicated to jokes, pranks and light-hearted deception.

Similar to April Fools’ Day in the English-speaking world, Día de los Inocentes has evolved into a national day of practical jokes. Friends, families, colleagues and even the media take part, spreading fake news stories, harmless hoaxes and playful tricks designed to catch the unwary off guard.

The tradition dates back centuries and has its roots in a biblical story, but over time it has taken on a far more humorous tone. Today, it is common for newspapers, television channels and websites to publish intentionally false stories — often so well written that many readers only realise they have been fooled at the end of the day.

Common pranks include borrowing items with no intention of returning them, sticking paper figures on people’s backs, or inventing elaborate stories to see who falls for them. Social media has given the tradition a modern twist, allowing jokes to spread faster — and sometimes more convincingly — than ever before.

For residents and visitors alike, the key is to stay alert. If you see an outrageous headline, an unbelievable announcement or a message that seems just a little off, check the date before sharing it. Chances are, it’s part of the fun.

Of course, Día de los Inocentes is meant to be enjoyed in good spirit. The best jokes are those that raise a smile without causing harm or confusion. So laugh along, keep your wits about you, and above all — don’t get caught out today.