Torrevieja partially reopens the Levante breakwater





Torrevieja City Council has reopened the first section of the Levante breakwater — popularly known as the “cholesterol path” — marking a long-awaited milestone after repeated construction delays.

The opening covers 450 metres of the cantilevered walkway and the entire lower pedestrian route up to the lighthouse point, following the partial acceptance of the works on Tuesday. The project was originally due to be completed on 1 November, but suffered three deadline extensions, the latest caused by a bacterial issue affecting the stainless steel elements.

The newly accessible stretch runs from the leisure centre connection and Juan Aparicio promenade to the Bella Lola monument, including the first two access stairways. The remaining section, up to the lighthouse, will be opened progressively as railing works are completed, with a second handover expected by mid-February and full completion scheduled for 27 March 2026, ahead of Easter, according to Mayor Eduardo Dolón.

€6.5 million project with EU funding

The full redevelopment spans 1,247 metres and represents an investment of €6.54 million. The first phase alone, partly funded by €895,073 in EU Next Generation funds, includes new public and architectural lighting, upgraded paving, custom-made promenade benches, pergolas with shaded seating, drinking fountains and litter bins — a novelty in a city that currently lacks public water fountains elsewhere.

Mayor Dolón highlighted the “spectacular” lighting system, designed to change colour for special events, which debuted in blue and white in tribute to the city flag. While the reopening has been welcomed by walkers, athletes and especially anglers, access remains temporarily awkward due to surrounding construction works.

Despite this, the full lower walkway to the lighthouse is now open, offering residents and visitors a glimpse of what is set to become one of Torrevieja’s flagship seafront spaces once works are fully completed.