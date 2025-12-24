OUTRAGE AFTER ORIHUELA COUNCIL ALLOWS THE TREE PRUNING CONTRACT TO EXPIRE?





So soon after the tragic death of a young man crushed by a falling palm tree in neighbouring Torrevieja, serious questions are being raised about how the Orihuela council is managing the safety of it’s urban trees — and why it has allowed its pruning and maintenance contract to lapse without renewal.

The City Council has only now admitted that the municipal palm-pruning service has expired, following pressure from the Socialist Party (PSOE), which, at Tuesday’s Plenary Session, demanded an urgent inspection and maintenance plan to prevent further risks.

During the session, councillor Víctor Valverde confirmed that the contract had run out and that a new one must be drawn up. The admission came after PSOE spokesperson Carolina Gracia warned that the lack of a valid contract leaves residents exposed to potentially deadly dangers.

“We cannot wait for someone to die”

Gracia directly referenced the recent tragedy in Torrevieja, where a falling palm tree claimed the life of a young man. In the aftermath, Torrevieja City Council carried out an emergency inspection of its trees and removed 30 dangerous specimens — a move that, according to the PSOE, underlines the importance of prevention rather than reaction.

“In Orihuela, we cannot wait for a similar tragedy to occur before taking action,” Gracia warned.

She also pointed to a recent incident in Santa Lucía Square, where Civil Protection was forced to intervene after a palm tree posed a serious risk during windy conditions — despite winds not reaching official alert levels. For the PSOE, this episode exposed clear shortcomings in pruning, maintenance and overall tree care.

Expired contract, growing danger

The opposition insists the problem is not political point-scoring, but public safety. Allowing the contract to expire, they argue, reflects a lack of planning and puts pedestrians at risk in streets and squares used daily by residents and visitors alike.

Gracia called for an immediate tender to guarantee systematic, professional and ongoing monitoring of palm trees across the municipality, stressing that Orihuela’s natural heritage must be protected — but never at the expense of human life.

Serious concern for public safety

The historic Palmeral contains nearly nine thousand palms, but this figure represents only part of the picture. Beyond the protected grove, countless additional palm trees line streets, squares, residential areas and coastal developments throughout the municipality, significantly increasing the number of specimens that require regular inspection, pruning and maintenance.

In this context, allowing the municipal pruning and maintenance contract to expire is not a minor administrative oversight but a serious public safety concern, given the sheer volume of trees under the council’s responsibility.

With memories of the Torrevieja tragedy still fresh, the question now echoing through Orihuela is stark and unavoidable: how could such a vital safety contract be allowed to lapse, and who will take responsibility before the next accident occurs?