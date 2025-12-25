King Calls for Unity, Trust and Dialogue in 2025 Christmas Message





Royal Palace of Madrid, 24 December 2025

Good evening.

Forty years ago, in this very Hall of Columns at the Royal Palace of Madrid, the treaty was signed that marked Spain’s entry into the European Communities. This year also marks the fiftieth anniversary of the beginning of our democratic transition. These two milestones inspire me, on this Christmas Eve, to speak to you about coexistence—about our democratic coexistence—through reflection on the path we have travelled, and with confidence in the present and the future.

The Transition was, above all, a collective act of responsibility. It arose from a shared determination to build a future of freedom through dialogue. Those who guided that process ensured that the Spanish people as a whole became the true authors of their own future, fully assuming their sovereign power.

Despite differences and uncertainties, they overcame disagreement and transformed doubt into a firm foundation—without any guarantee of success. That courage—moving forward without certainties, but together—is one of the most valuable lessons they left us.

From that momentum emerged our 1978 Constitution: a shared framework of purpose upon which our present and our way of living together are built; a framework broad enough to embrace all of us, in all our diversity.

Our decision to join the European integration process was the other decisive and energising step. It too was the result of a collective commitment: that of a country determined to close a chapter of prolonged distance from a Europe with which we share principles, values and a common vision for the future. Europe brought not only modernisation and economic and social progress; it also strengthened our democratic freedoms.

This historical perspective reminds us that Spain has undergone an unprecedented transformation over the past five decades—one that consolidated democracy, political pluralism, decentralisation, openness to the world and prosperity.

Our society is shaped by generations who remember the Transition, and by others who did not experience it and who were born and raised in democracy and freedom. Older generations who have witnessed profound change; adults who work tirelessly to balance professional, family and personal responsibilities; and young people who now face new challenges with initiative and commitment.

All of them are essential for fair and cohesive progress. And to all of them I address myself.

We live in demanding times. Many citizens feel that the rising cost of living limits their opportunities; that access to housing stands in the way of young people’s aspirations; that rapid technological change creates job insecurity; or that climate-related phenomena are becoming ever more decisive, and at times tragic.

We face many challenges. Citizens also sense that tension in public debate breeds weariness, disillusionment and detachment—realities that cannot be resolved by rhetoric or wishful thinking.

Over these 50 years, Spain has repeatedly shown that it can respond to internal and external challenges when there is determination, perseverance and a shared vision of the country. We have seen it during economic crises, health emergencies and natural disasters, and we see it every day in the quiet, responsible work of millions of people.

Spain has advanced whenever we have found common goals to pursue. And at the heart of every shared project lies coexistence—the foundation of our democratic life. Those who came before us were able to build it even under difficult circumstances, as they did fifty years ago.

But coexistence is not an everlasting inheritance. It is fragile, and it must be nurtured daily. That is why each and every one of us must take responsibility for preserving it. And to do so, we need trust.

In today’s turbulent world—where multilateralism and the global order are under strain—democratic societies are experiencing a troubling crisis of confidence. This deeply affects public morale and the credibility of institutions.

Extremism, radicalism and populism thrive on this lack of trust, on disinformation, inequality, dissatisfaction with the present and uncertainty about the future.

It is not enough to say that we have been here before, or that we already know how such chapters of history end. It is up to all of us to safeguard trust in our democratic coexistence. Let us ask ourselves—without pointing fingers—what each of us can do to strengthen it, and which red lines must never be crossed.

I am speaking of dialogue, because solutions require the participation, responsibility and commitment of all. I am speaking of respectful language and listening to others; of exemplary conduct by all public authorities; of empathy; and of placing human dignity—especially that of the most vulnerable—at the heart of every discourse and every policy.

On this Christmas Eve, let us remember that in a democracy our own ideas can never be dogmas, nor those of others a threat; that progress means moving forward through agreements and compromises in the same direction—not advancing at the expense of another’s fall; and that Spain is, above all, a shared project: a way of bringing together individual aspirations around a common understanding of the public good.

Every era has its own challenges. There are no easy paths. Ours are no easier or harder than those faced by our parents or grandparents. But we possess a great asset: our ability to walk that path together.

Let us do so with the memory of these fifty years, and with confidence. Fear only builds barriers and creates noise, and barriers and noise prevent us from fully understanding reality.

We are a great country. Spain is rich in initiative and talent, and I firmly believe that the world needs—now more than ever—our sensitivity, creativity, work ethic, sense of justice and equity, and our unwavering commitment to Europe, its principles and its values.

We will achieve our goals, with successes and mistakes alike, if we pursue them together—participating with pride in this shared project of life that is Spain.

With the conviction that we will continue to move forward united, I extend to you my warmest wishes for these days and for the year ahead, together with those of the Queen and of our daughters, the Princess of Asturias, Leonor, and the Infanta Sofía.

Merry Christmas to all.

Eguberri on. Bon Nadal. Boas Festas.