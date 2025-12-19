Spanish Courses for Foreigners, to begin again in January





Registration will be open until Friday, 26 December, and can be completed either in person at the Registry Office or online with a digital signature through the electronic headquarters.

Torrevieja is again offering Spanish Courses for Foreigners, designed to improve both oral and written language skills, beginning in January. These courses are aimed at international residents who are officially registered (empadronados) in the city of Torrevieja.

A total of six groups will be offered, with approximately 15 students per group. Four groups will be at beginner level and two at intermediate level.

Each group will receive 32 hours of instruction over eight weeks, with two-hour sessions per class. Available class times are from 9:00 to 11:00, 12:00 to 14:00, and 16:00 to 18:00.

The requirements to participate are being officially registered and an international resident in Torrevieja. The courses will be held at the Be Magic academy.

Interested applicants may register in person at the General Registry of the Torrevieja City Council in Plaza de la Constitución, or at the La Mata municipal office in Plaza Gaspar Perelló. No appointment is required, and office hours are from 8:30 to 13:30. Registration can also be completed online through the electronic headquarters with a digital signature at: torrevieja.sedeelectronica.es – Procedures – ES02 – Application for enrolment in Spanish courses for international residents registered in Torrevieja.

Non-EU applicants must present a residence card (TIE). EU citizens and residents from Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Switzerland must present the green residence certificate (CUE) and a photo ID from their country of nationality.

The main objective of these courses is to enable participants to communicate effectively in Spanish, both in everyday and professional situations. The courses cover beginner and intermediate levels, providing a solid linguistic foundation.

It should be noted that these courses do not offer official certification upon completion; their purpose is to provide language skills for daily life for the thousands of international residents living in the city.