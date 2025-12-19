The One Appliance Experts Urge You to Unplug During Storms





At a time of year when severe weather is especially frequent, specialists warn that one common household device is particularly vulnerable to lightning-related power surges.

Thunderstorms are more than a dramatic display of thunder and lightning—they also pose a serious threat to household electrical systems. Experts warn that storms can generate powerful voltage spikes capable of causing instant and costly damage to electronic devices. According to several studies, more than half of damage in homes—around 53%—is linked to weather-related events.

The greatest danger comes from lightning strikes, which can induce electrical surges far beyond what most household appliances are designed to withstand. In many cases, the resulting damage is immediate and irreversible.

The hidden danger of voltage spikes

When lightning strikes a power line, aerial, or nearby infrastructure, it releases an enormous amount of energy. That energy can travel through electrical networks as a voltage surge, destroying devices connected to the grid. Even without a direct strike, homes are still at risk: power restoration after an outage can create so-called “electrical whiplash,” sending sudden spikes through wiring that damage circuit boards and internal components.

While many appliances are built to tolerate minor fluctuations, experts say some devices are far more sensitive than others—particularly those with delicate electronic components.

Televisions top the risk list

Modern televisions, including LED, QLED, and OLED models, are considered among the most vulnerable household devices during thunderstorms. Specialists point out that their highly sensitive power supplies make them especially prone to damage from voltage surges.

The risk increases further when televisions are connected to a shared aerial without proper protection. Other high-risk electronics include desktop computers, laptops, modems, Wi-Fi routers, set-top boxes, and video game consoles.

Total disconnection is the safest option

During a thunderstorm with intense lightning activity, experts agree that the safest and most effective measure is complete physical disconnection from the power grid. Simply turning off a television or device with a remote control does not offer sufficient protection.

For maximum safety, professionals recommend three key steps:

Unplug the appliance from the electrical outlet

Disconnect all peripheral cables, such as HDMI cords connected to consoles or set-top boxes

Remove aerial or cable service connections, which can also transmit dangerous voltage spikes

Experts also advise avoiding the use of electronic devices altogether while a storm is in progress.

Added layers of protection

While unplugging remains the most reliable defence, additional protection systems can reduce risk when disconnection is not possible. Surge protectors, also known as overload protectors, are commonly recommended to help absorb or divert excess voltage before it reaches sensitive electronics.

Power strip surge protectors, classified as Type 3, can provide point-of-use protection for devices such as televisions, computers, and routers. However, specialists stress that these should be viewed as supplementary measures rather than complete solutions. For broader protection, Type 3 devices should be used alongside Type 1 and Type 2 surge protectors installed in the home’s main electrical panel.

For critical equipment like computers and servers, experts recommend uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems. High-quality UPS units offer enhanced defence against lightning-induced surges, which can overwhelm standard surge protectors.

Finally, proper grounding of the electrical system is essential. Without an effective grounding connection, surge protectors cannot safely divert excess energy, leaving household electronics exposed during severe storms.