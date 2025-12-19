Fuel Card Scam Busted: Two Arrested After €77,000 Rip-Off at Petrol Stations





Suspects allegedly used company fuel cards to illegally fill up other vehicles across eastern Spain

Two men have been arrested after allegedly scamming more than €77,000 through the fraudulent use of fuel cards, in a case that has shocked service stations across Valencia and Castellón.

The suspects, aged 22 and 45, were detained by Spain’s Guardia Civil following an investigation into the illegal use of refuelling cards belonging to a transport company. According to authorities, the men used the cards to supply fuel to third parties, pocketing the profits while the company unknowingly footed the bill.

The scam that raised the alarm

The investigation began in September, when a local transport firm noticed suspicious charges linked to two fuel cards assigned to one of its trucks. A closer look revealed dozens of irregular refuelling transactions at petrol stations in Valencia and Castellón—fuel that never went into the company’s vehicles.

Guardia Civil investigators from San Vicente del Raspeig traced the pattern and uncovered how the cards were being misused to refuel unrelated vehicles, generating significant illegal gains.

Foreign trucks and disappearing fuel

Officers also discovered that some of the fuel was pumped into foreign-registered lorries, which then reportedly left Spain, making the fraud harder to track. Despite this, investigators were able to identify and track down the alleged culprits.

The two men were eventually located and arrested in Villarreal and Castellón.

In court—but back on the streets

Both suspects have been charged with fraud and were brought before investigating courts in Villarreal and Castellón. Judges ordered their release under precautionary measures while legal proceedings continue.

Authorities say the investigation highlights how fuel card fraud can quickly spiral into massive financial losses—and serves as a warning to companies to closely monitor card usage.

For further information, the Guardia Civil’s Alicante Communications Office can be contacted at 96 514 56 60 (ext. 0610011).