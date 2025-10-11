Saturday Morning Weather update from Orihuela Ayuntamiento Emergency Committee





Situation Update: Orihuela Downgraded to Orange Alert

The Orihuela City Council reports that, according to the Emergency Coordination Center of the Valencian Regional Government, weather conditions in the Vega Baja area have improved. The red alert has been deactivated, and the province of Alicante is now under an orange alert for rain and a yellow alert for thunderstorms.

The Councillor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, provided an update on the day’s events, stating:

“Throughout the night, several members of the municipal emergency team monitored weather forecasts and river flows that could pose higher risks. That is why the CECOPAL (Local Emergency Coordination Center) was activated and the first Advanced Command Post was set up, which remains active and operational to manage any incidents.”

Valverde recalled that preventive measures were implemented yesterday, including increased patrols by the Local Police, reinforcement of Emergency and Civil Protection teams, and the deployment of heavy machinery in both Orihuela and the coastal areas to intervene in riverbeds or gullies in case of overflow or landslide.

“We have paid special attention to the coastal zone, where the most torrential rains were expected — and indeed, they occurred — but fortunately, the rainfall has been steady and manageable,” he noted.

Regarding rainfall records, Valverde explained:

“In coastal areas, between 38 and 40 liters per square meter have accumulated in the last six hours, while in Orihuela city and nearby districts, the average total is between 15 and 18 liters. Water is running strongly through coastal streets, but no damage has been reported to homes or businesses.”

For safety reasons, around 15 streets remain closed, as well as all underpasses along the N-332 and roads crossing gullies and ravines in the coastal zone.

“These are preventive closures to avoid vehicles becoming trapped in flooded areas,” Valverde clarified.

He also emphasized that authorities remain vigilant:

“We continue to closely monitor forecasts. Everything indicates that the situation will keep improving throughout the day, and if that trend is confirmed, the Advanced Command Post will switch to remote operation. Until then, our emergency response remains fully active.”

Valverde expressed his gratitude to all personnel involved:

“I want to thank the dedication and effort of the Local Police, Civil Protection volunteers, municipal technicians and work crews, street cleaning and waste management teams, as well as the municipal company Ecoplan, which maintains coastal roads. We also have the support of four Forest Firefighter units from the Regional Government, who are monitoring riverbeds and gullies — an additional guarantee of safety.”

Recommendations for the Public

The Orihuela City Council urges residents to exercise maximum caution while the orange alert remains in effect:

Avoid travel unless strictly necessary.

Move vehicles away from flood-prone areas.

Do not cross flooded basements, garages, or underpasses.

Check on and assist elderly or vulnerable individuals.

Follow only official information channels.

In case of emergency, call 112.