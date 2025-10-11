



The vast majority of articles discussing the latest trends in entertainment tend to focus on the role of digital media. Although this is perfectly true, we also need to remember that not every resource is able to tap into the expertise offered by Adam Davis Fernsby.

Boasting an experience stemming from a university education in cultural journalism, and a passion for board games that can be traced back to his youth, Mr. Fernsby provides a unique take on this exciting subject. We recently spent some time participating in a round table interview, and readers will be interested in what he has to say.

Has the Pendulum Begun to Swing the Other Way?

“There’s no doubt that the digital community has taken on a life of its own. From the role of AI to the so-called metaverse that’s already taking shape, there are plenty of entertainment options,” he insists.

However, what is interesting involves what Mr. Fernsby describes as a growing backlash. He believes that players have begun to look for a sense of tangibility that simply cannot be provided by digital media. This is why board games are enjoying a resurgence in popularity.

He continues to elaborate. “There’s still much to be said about the ‘clack’ of dice in one’s hand, the act of flipping through a deck of playing cards, or even the smell of a newly opened board game.” This viewpoint is nothing new, as Adam Fernsby has already posted numerous articles discussing why board games are once again booming.

A Generation-Specific Movement?

The market for mobile gaming apps is worth well into the billions. The same holds true for other sections such as MMORPGs, and social media gaming. However, it is also possible to see what Fernsby calls “generational cracks” within the audience base.

He feels that the most profound paradigm shift is associated with the Millennial generation. While they have learned to appreciate the appeal of digital entertainment, they also grew up in an era that still placed an emphasis on real-world gaming. Millennials are now seeking to relive that nostalgia, and board games are great ways to remember their youth.

“What’s also interesting is that Millennial parents may begin to pass this passion on to their children,” he observes. “This is why we might very well see a return to habits not witnessed since the early 1990s; immediately before the dawn of mainstream Internet access.”

A Personal Opinion, or the State of Play?

It could be argued that these viewpoints are skewed; perhaps due to the fact that Mr. Fernsby has always kept board games close to his heart. However, we also need to remember that he boasts a solid background in journalism. This enables him to embrace a balanced approach when discussing a subject that can be viewed from a number of perspectives.

“I’m not the only one who has noticed this trend,” Adam confirms. “Take a walk into any Starbucks, and look at the number of board games that customers can now enjoy while sipping a cuppa. Although you’ll still see individuals glued to their smartphones, board games appeal to the decidedly human side of entertainment.”

Adam Davis Fernsby

The Blade Runner Analogy

Mr. Fernsby chooses to describe this scenario in a way that many others can immediately identify with.

“Think about the premise of Blade Runner. While bio-engineered humans (known as Replicants) can mimic many behaviours, they’re still far from the real thing. This is what we’re beginning to see across the global entertainment ecosystem. Even the most well-designed digital platforms can’t compete with the tangible nature of board games.”

Still, he takes the time to admit how far AI is advancing. He likewise feels that artificial intelligence may someday be able to provide an immersive experience that is virtually identical to the real world. What does this mean for the future of gaming in general?

“I have little doubt that a time will come when AI evolves to the point when it represents the mainstay of digital gaming. I still don’t feel that this will usher in the death throes of board games.”

This confidence appears to stem from simple human nature. We seek connectivity, empathy, interpersonal identification, and face-to-face communication. Regardless of how far the iGaming community advances, these are simply not possible within the ether of the digital domain.

Although board game developers will certainly have to keep the latest trends in mind, Mr. Fernsby believes that their long-term future should remain intact. Considering the experience that he “brings to the table”, we are inclined to agree.