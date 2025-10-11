72 People Evacuated as Flooding Hits Pilar de la Horadada Overnight closing AP-7 Tunnel





Floodwaters swept through Pilar de la Horadada in the early hours of Saturday, forcing the evacuation of 72 residents as heavy rains caused severe flooding and mudslides. Although those affected have now returned home, the AP-7 tunnel remains closed due to flooding, and several local roads are still blocked by mud and debris.

¡Atención! Esta madrugada (11/10/2025), debido a la acumulación de agua por las intensas #lluvias, se ha procedido al corte en la circulación por el túnel de la Autopista AP-7 a su paso por #PilarDeLaHoradada (#Alicante). Vídeo: Fran M. Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/Z3Do0seEII — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) October 10, 2025

The municipality, located in the Vega Baja region near the Murcia border, endured a particularly difficult night as Storm Alice unleashed intense rainfall. The situation prompted the activation of a Level 1 flood emergency and the deployment of extensive emergency resources.

During Friday, rainfall was initially moderate — recording 57.2 mm on the coast, 45.4 mm in the urban area, and 8 mm in the mountains by 2:00 p.m. However, by late afternoon and through the night, the storm intensified, bringing persistent and torrential downpours.

Although the Valencian Regional Government downgraded the rain alert from red to orange at 6:52 p.m., conditions quickly deteriorated. By 10:00 p.m., incidents of flooding were being reported, with cumulative rainfall reaching 108 liters per square meter.

By 11:00 p.m., regional authorities warned the Pilar de la Horadada City Council of a stationary storm cell over the area, prompting the activation of an Advanced Command Post (ACP) at the Local Police headquarters. The ACP brought together firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Council, Local Police, Civil Protection units, ambulances, municipal technicians, and the Councillors for Infrastructure and Citizen Security, under the coordination of the Mayor.

Rainfall reached critical levels overnight: 176 mm in Pinar de Campoverde, 112 mm along the coast, and 153 mm in the town center. Urban waterways overflowed, creating dramatic scenes of rushing water through the streets.

As the risk of overflow from the nearby transfer system increased, authorities ordered the preventive evacuation of the most vulnerable neighborhoods — Los Campillos, La Almazara, and Los Villenas.

A total of 17 families — 72 people, including 18 minors, two individuals with reduced mobility, and five pets — were relocated to the CIS building, where they remained until the danger had passed.

At 2:45 a.m., the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat Valenciana officially declared a Level 1 Flood Emergency. Although no reports of flooded homes or basements were received overnight, about a dozen vehicles were stranded on roads due to heavy mud and standing water.

The AP-7 tunnel in the area remains closed, while several major roads — including CV-925 (to Pinar de Campoverde), Avenida del Monte, Avenida Felipe VI, the Toro roundabout, Avenida de la Torre, Avenida de la Venta, and Avenida de las Salinas — are still covered with mud and stones and have been closed to traffic.

By 5:45 a.m., the Emergency Operations Center authorized the evacuated families to return home, although the emergency alert remains active. The City Council continues to urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official updates until conditions fully stabilize.