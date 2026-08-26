



A new edition of the Francisco Casanovas Inclusive Music Course will begin in Torrevieja on Saturday, October 24.

Organised by the Francisco Casanovas Association, the programme welcomes people of different ages and nationalities, including musicians with visual, hearing or physical disabilities.

The course follows the educational principles of musician and teacher Francisco Casanovas Tallardá (1899–1986), whose aim was to make music accessible to everyone.

Classes will be held on Saturday mornings at Cuba School in Torrevieja. The programme includes Music Levels I and II, together with an orchestra class featuring wind, string, percussion and electronic instruments.

The 2025–26 edition attracted 70 students and was considered a major success. Participants also performed 14 therapeutic concerts at hospitals, residential homes, community centres and associations throughout Torrevieja.

The course is taught by Torrevieja musician Luis Sánchez, a member of the Inclusive Education: A School for All research group and a music lecturer at the University of Murcia.

During the new academic year, the entire group will take part in two public performances. Orchestra students will perform alongside music-class participants, who will form a choir.

The concerts are scheduled for Thursday, February 11, and Thursday, May 13, at 8pm in Torrevieja’s Palacio de la Música. The association also plans to continue its programme of therapeutic concerts at healthcare and community facilities.

The eight-month course will run until May 15, 2027. It is suitable for complete beginners as well as people who previously studied music and would like to resume playing or singing.

Registration is now open. Anyone interested can contact the Francisco Casanovas Association by emailing asociacioncasanovas@gmail.com or calling 606 215 409.

Further information is available at franciscocasanovas.com