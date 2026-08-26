



The Guardia Civil has arrested a 28-year-old man following a violent robbery on the terrace of a restaurant in Lo Pagán, San Pedro del Pinatar.

The suspect was detained just two days after a customer reportedly had a gold chain ripped from his neck.

The investigation began after officers received reports of a violent robbery at a well-known restaurant in the coastal town.

According to the Guardia Civil, a man approached a customer who was sitting on the restaurant terrace and used force to tear the chain from his neck. The attacker then fled from the scene.

Patrols attended the restaurant and spoke to several potential witnesses. Information provided by members of the public gave investigators a description of the suspect and other details considered crucial to identifying him.

Officers subsequently focused their inquiries on a 28-year-old local man described by the authorities as an experienced offender known to police.

The suspect was located and arrested two days after the robbery. He is being investigated on suspicion of robbery with violence.

The Guardia Civil highlighted the importance of public cooperation in helping officers identify and detain the alleged offender so quickly.