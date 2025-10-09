Alicante Seniors’ Meals Exposed to Urine and Faeces in Delivery Vans





The CNT-AIT Alicante union has raised alarms over unsanitary conditions in the city’s senior meal delivery services. According to the union, the “Menjar a Casa” and “Majors a Casa” programs use the same vans to deliver meals and collect soiled medical clothing, leading to a risk of cross-contamination.

Union sources report that dirty sheets and clothing covered in urine and faeces are being transported alongside food, including desserts and bread, in unmarked vans. Previously, vehicles were identified and controlled, but now only unmarked vans with food logos are used, making monitoring difficult.

The union has contacted the Alicante City Council, Provincial Council, the regional ministry, and the Generalitat, warning that thousands of elderly residents, as well as people with disabilities, are exposed to serious hygiene risks.

CNT-AIT is demanding strict separation of food and laundry services, proper vehicle identification, provision of protective equipment, and immediate intervention by authorities to protect vulnerable users.