Orihuela Moors and Christians Take Out €100,000 Loan after delays with council grant





The Moors and Christians Association of Santas Justa and Rufina in Orihuela has had to secure a €100,000 loan to cover supplier payments after the July Reconquista Festival, due to delays in receiving its €130,000 municipal subsidy. The association already held a €20,000 credit line, which was extended to cover the shortfall.

According to President Enrique Riquelme, the delay is due to “bureaucratic problems,” and the payment is reportedly under review by the City Council’s Intervention Department. The association plans to reduce the loan back to €20,000 once 80% of the subsidy (€104,000) is received, with the remainder paid after final documentation.

The temporary loan has incurred costs for festival-goers, including €250 in bank fees, €100 in notary fees, and €340 monthly interest, though these are expected to be short-term. Riquelme emphasized the necessity of paying suppliers before the fiscal year-end on September 30.

This issue reflects a wider problem: several Orihuela organizations and festival groups are still awaiting municipal grants, with some funding yet to be announced despite approved budgets.

Image courtesy Gerardo fotografia