Orihuela Costa Marks Spain’s National Day with a Musical Celebration





For the second year in a row, Orihuela Costa will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day with a vibrant musical event that showcases the unity, friendship, and cultural diversity of the area. Organized by the Orihuela Costa Council, the celebration will take place on Sunday, October 12th, and will feature a performance by the Algorfa Cultural and Musical Society Band.

The festivities will kick off at 12:00 noon with a parade. Local authorities and residents will join the Algorfa band as they march through the streets from Orihuela Costa Town Hall to La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre.

At 1:00 p.m., the celebration continues with a concert on the shopping centre’s main stage. The program will pay tribute to Spain, Latin America, and Hispanic popular music, offering a rich and lively musical experience.

The Algorfa Cultural and Musical Society Band will lead the concert, taking the audience on a musical journey across Spain and Latin America. The repertoire includes iconic pieces such as España Cañí, La Zarzuela y el Pasodoble, Medley Boleros, Homenaje a México, Fiesta en España, El Manisero, Santana: A Portrait, and Viva España. Combining pasodobles, zarzuelas, boleros, and Latin American rhythms, the performance reflects the spirit of cultural unity that this special day celebrates.