Ismail strike the difference in hard-fought Torry win





SC Torrevieja 1–0 CFI Alicante

Report by Chris Peach – Torry Army Social Media

After last week’s disappointment away at Alberic Sucemart, SC Torrevieja were determined to bounce back with a strong home display against CFI Alicante. Memories of their earlier home victory over CD Thader gave the hosts confidence, and with both sides sharing the spoils in last season’s meetings, this was always going to be a tight contest.

Manager Piquero made changes to his system, opting for three at the back and recalling Matías, Loel, Abadía and Gálvez. Caleb and Breno provided width on the flanks, with Ismail leading the line.

Bright Start for Torry

The visitors threatened early but were well contained by the Torry defence. Caleb was lively from the off, forcing the keeper into a fine save on 5 minutes, before Loel missed a golden chance when put through one-on-one. Torrevieja grew stronger as the half progressed, with Caleb again denied after a surging run, and Ismail unable to convert from close range.

An injury to Breno saw Dani Muñoz introduced on the half-hour, and the breakthrough came shortly after. On 35 minutes, a long clearance from Pizarro was flicked on by Matías to Caleb, whose pinpoint cross was calmly tucked away by Ismail for 1–0.

Alicante almost levelled before the break after sloppy defending, but Pizarro and Paco combined to clear the danger. Moments later, the visitors’ task became harder: a desperate foul on Matías inside the box saw the defender sent off. Matías stepped up but saw his penalty brilliantly saved, leaving Torry with only a slender lead at half-time.

Second-Half Nerves

With a man advantage, Torrevieja were expected to push on, but the game restarted slowly. Chances came and went—Muñoz and Gálvez both shooting narrowly wide, while Caleb wasted a promising counterattack with an ambitious long-range effort.

On 67 minutes, Piquero rang the changes, bringing on Ernesto, Carmona and Ramiro. Ernesto nearly made an immediate impact, flicking goalwards from a cross, but the keeper was equal to it. The game turned scrappy, and despite their numerical superiority, Torry struggled to kill it off.

Gálvez stung the keeper’s gloves from distance, while Alicante reminded the home fans they weren’t beaten, testing Pizarro on the counter. In the closing stages, Matías almost sealed the win with a curling effort, only for the keeper to tip it wide. Further substitutions broke up play, and Torrevieja held firm until the final whistle.

A Deserved but Nervy Win

The 1–0 victory was fully earned, though Torrevieja will feel they should have been more comfortable against ten men. Still, the three points are vital, and the return of Matías was a major positive. Piquero will hope to build on this result ahead of a tough trip to Calpe next weekend.

Images courtesy SC Torrevieja