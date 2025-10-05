The Leader Newspaper 6 October 25 / Edition 1096





Spain’s summer tourism boom shows no signs of slowing, with the Southern Costa Blanca breaking records alongside the national surge.

July and August 2025 saw 22.3 million visitors across the country, surpassing 2024’s 21.8 million. In August alone, 11.3 million international travellers arrived, a 2.9% increase on last year, following a record-breaking July with 11 million arrivals.

Friday saw publication of the Independent Report on what experts now call Europe’s worst power blackout in two decades. I’m sure we all remember the day back on 28 April. The cause wasn’t wind or solar energy, as some feared, but a rare “surge cascade” — a runaway chain reaction of rising voltage that overwhelmed the Iberian grid in seconds, so all those conspiracy theories that circulated at the time can now be put to bed.