Orihuela Business Figures Face Trial for Illegal Burial of Waste





The Alicante court in Elche is set to begin hearings against several Orihuela business figures accused of an environmental crime for allegedly burying hundreds of thousands of tons of waste in agricultural land instead of sending it to the Proambiente treatment plant in La Murada.

The trial involves the administrators of multiple companies who, according to prosecutors, illegally disposed of waste on eight farms in Los Vives (Orihuela) and one in Abanilla (Murcia) between 2005 and 2011. They reportedly covered the waste with soil and even planted citrus trees over some sites to conceal the deposits. The buried waste included urban, organic, and even medical waste, with official estimates confirming at least 388,000 tons, though actual volumes may be higher.

Key defendants and charges:

Francisco Poveda – seven years in prison sought by prosecutors.

– seven years in prison sought by prosecutors. Antonio Ángel Fenoll, Francisco Fenoll, Ángel Fenoll Pastor – five-year sentences sought.

– five-year sentences sought. Ex-councilor Javier Bru and entrepreneur José Vera – also facing five-year sentences.

and entrepreneur José Vera – also facing five-year sentences. Ángel Fenoll, the main suspect and former landfill manager, will not face trial due to illness.

The prosecution is also seeking compensation for the cost of removing and properly treating the illegally buried waste.

Background

The case is connected to the Brugal investigation, which exposed irregularities in waste management contracts in the Vega Baja region, following complaints from La Murada residents. Proambiente, the landfill operator at the time, allegedly lacked capacity to safely process contracted waste. Formal charges were brought by the Orihuela City Council in 2012, nearly a decade after the illegal activity began.

Despite the closure of the Proambiente landfill, thousands of tons of buried waste remain on farmland, highlighting ongoing environmental and public health concerns.