Torrevieja fail to spark in away defeat at Alberic





Torry continue to search for answers on the road

BY CHRIS PEACH

SC Torrevieja endured another challenging away trip as they fell 2-0 to CE Alberic Sucemart in Alberic. A small contingent of travelling fans made the 2.5-hour journey, hoping for a repeat of the previous week’s impressive victory over Thader.

Torry were boosted by the return of last week’s standout performer, Caleb, who recovered from a groin injury to start. Coach Piquero also made tactical changes in midfield, bringing in Ramiro and Loel for Manresa and Abadía.

The hosts started strongly, testing Torrevieja’s defence early. Alex, caught out at left-back, conceded a dangerous free kick that was well saved by Pizzaro. Alberic continued to press, creating further half-chances from set pieces, though Torry managed to repel the danger.

Torrevieja had their first meaningful attack in the 25th minute when Caleb released Morales down the right flank. Morales’ cross found Ismail at the back post, but the striker’s header was comfortably saved by the Alberic goalkeeper.

Alberic opened the scoring on 28 minutes from a corner. A towering header from the home centre-back left Pizzaro with no chance, highlighting Torry’s defensive frailties from set pieces. The visitors were fortunate not to concede a second before half-time, as Alberic missed a close-range volley and a late long-range effort went just over the bar.

Half-Time: CE Alberic Sucemart 1-0 SC Torrevieja

Piquero responded at the break with four substitutions, introducing Gálvez, Matias, Toro and Abadía to inject energy into the side.

The changes initially brought improved possession and attacking intent. Caleb again looked lively down the right, feeding Morales whose first-time strike narrowly missed the far post.

However, Torrevieja’s defensive lapses proved costly. In the 64th minute, Morales committed a rash tackle in the box, conceding a penalty which Alberic’s number 22 converted into the bottom-left corner, doubling the home side’s lead.

Further substitutions saw Breno and Ernesto enter the game, with the latter coming close to scoring on two occasions. His header clipped the top of the bar, and a stretched shot lacked power, but Torry were unable to convert their pressure into a goal.

Full-Time: CE Alberic Sucemart 2-0 SC Torrevieja

Alberic controlled the match throughout and claimed a comfortable victory. For Torrevieja, it marked a second consecutive away defeat and another disappointing display. The fluid, possession-based football seen in pre-season and last week against Thader was largely absent. Piquero now faces the challenge of restoring confidence and form, with fans hoping for a more prominent role for last season’s player of the year, Matias.