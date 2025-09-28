The Leader Newspaper Edition 1095





Page one reminds us that age is just a number, featuring the inspiring story of Benijófar resident Brian Watson, who discovered his passion for art and began his journey as an artist at the remarkable age of 75.

We provide more detail on the introduction of Torrevieja’s Low Emission Zone on page 3 and a delight for readers with a taste for the esoteric, as we introduce our new columnist Robert Readings. A professional dream analyst, psychic playing-card reader, and hypnotist, Robert has shared his insights on radio and television across the globe. In his debut column on page 8, the Rojales-based expert poses the intriguing question: “Why do we dream?”