San Miguel Golf Society – Captain’s Day and Presentation Dinner 2025





Captain’s Day 2025 – Vistabella – Wednesday, 24th September

An early start on Wednesday with a 9:00am shotgun launch. The usual bedlam preceded as 60 golfers checked in, found their “tee table,” and sorted subs and dinner payments. Thanks to all the Committee Members for keeping it on track, and a special mention to our Honorary President, Barry “BTB” Roehrig, for his ever-present support. The cooler conditions were a welcome relief after last week’s heat at Altorreal. Also a big thanks to all the staff at Vistabella (ProShop, Groundstaff and Bar) for making it all happen.

On the course:

Gold Winner: Richard Whitely – 37 pts

Silver Winner: Hugh Reilly – 36 pts

CAPTAIN’S DAY FIRST PRIZE & Bronze Winner: Norman Padmore – 40 pts (prize: golf trip to the 5* Hotel Tivoli La Caleta, Tenerife with golf courtesy of Golf Hot Spots)

CAPTAIN’S DAY SECOND PRIZE – Mick Pryke “New Captain” – 40 pts on countback (prize: golf trip to the 4* Envia Hotel, Almeria with golf, courtesy of Golf Hot Spots)

Silverstones Bar & Grill, Montebello, welcomed us back with superb food from Joey and his team. Hole winners (listed below!) were honoured with wine and golf balls, and our top two players each received a golf trip prize as noted above. Michaela at Golf Hot Spots (https://golf-hotspots.com/) continues to support us generously with these packages. The following players won nearest the pins in one (par 3), two (par 4), three (par 5), and longest drives:

Darren Hancock (1st, 11th, longest drive men 17th), Barry Roehrig (2nd), Greame Millington (3rd, 9th), Ken Flaherty (4th), John Batterby (5th), Darren Strugnell (6th, 7th, 14th), Peter Baldwin (8th), Ian Benzie (10th, 18th), Issy Wiggins Turner (longest drive women 12th, 16th), Gavin Parke (13th), Richard Whitely (15th) – each received a bottle of wine and a sleeve of balls. Our McBride Bottle this week was a special bottle of Cava and our outgoing Charity Secretary, Colin Smith, decided he’d like to enjoy that. A special shout out to our outgoing Captain, Lee, on his worthy 26 pts and two “Twos” were shared between Peter Spinks and Will Hammond (who also put his name down as the longest drive for ladies “I didn’t have my glasses on”…!). Two football cards were won by Norman Padmore with Cardiff and Jimmy Skelly with Preston.

The humour was evident throughout the day – some excellent shots, some not so excellent! The course was generally in good condition. We also paused to remember three members sadly lost this year: Norman McBride (now fondly remembered for the “McBride Bottle”), Steve Davies, and Wenche Westberg.

After the food and drink, the necessary AGM followed. Business was dealt with swiftly – thanks were given to committee and members, the Presidency, Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy nominations were formally voted on and new committee roles were confirmed, welcoming Guy Wade Palmer and saying goodbye to Colin Smith – thank you for all your hard work with the local charities, we shall continue your endeavour. Thankfully, it wasn’t too long before we could all head home to reflect on a great day.

* * * *

Captain’s Dinner & Presentation – Friday, 26th September

73 well-dressed members and their guests gathered at Silverstones Bar & Grill (again!) on Friday evening, greeted with a glass of cava and for the ladies, a beautiful red rose courtesy of the Captain’s long suffering BUT supportive wife, Kate. Joey and his team presented an amazing superb three-course meal. The food (especially the Lamb) was superb and tasty. Thank you, Mike, also for putting up with all the arrangements. Kate did herself proud with the room and added her personal bit of bling with balloons and sparkly table runners. Well done that girl. Maria Herriott entertained us late into the evening with her “Adele” themed tribute. The Secretary loved her rendition of the “River Lea” – IYKYK! And what moves we saw from Mr Hanak – I shan’t give away his age, but it starts with an “8”… Mr Macdonald tried to keep up but he moaned first thing how “knacked” his knees were….. I love it.

Outgoing Captain, Lee Eastman, passed the “putter” to incoming Captain, Mick Pryke, with Paul Lambert announced as Vice-Captain. Secretary Sandra Dibble was also warmly thanked for her tireless work. Special thanks to outgoing President, Darren Strugnell, for all his work behind the scenes and the Committee in general. And an honorary mention to Mr Barry Roehrig – a stalwart and oracle of the society and also Phil “MC” de Lacy who managed the mic for the evening.

2025 Prize Winners

Captain’s Day: Norman Padmore (RU: Mick Pryke)

President’s Shield: Mick Roscoe (RU: Darren Strugnell)

Club Champs Gross: Peter Baldwin (RU: Peter Harding)

Club Champs Net: Peter Turbefield (RU: Darren Strugnell)

Bogey’s Shield: Paul Lambert (RU: Greame Millington)

Eclectic Gold: Greame Millington

Eclectic Silver: Lee Eastman

Eclectic Bronze: Sandra Dibble

Away Trip: Phil de Lacey

Order of Merit: Darren Strugnell (RU: Greame Millington)

Pairs Knockout: Darren Hancock & Samuel Hancock (RU: Greame Millington & Peter Turbefield)

A well-distributed set of trophies this year – with some competitions going right down to the wire. Bit of repetition with Darren and Greame but it was fun to watch!

The raffle and auction of donated green fees raised excellent funds again (€1,400), thanks to generous donations: of green fees and spa day from La Finca Golf, vouchers from Galaxy Golf (Sten & Marit), balls from Galaxy Golf, beauty vouchers from Butterflies (Algorfa), handmade crafts (thanks Issy), plenty of bottles (courtesy of many members), IPTV (thanks Dave), Ryder Cup hats (Mr Dooley!), and meal vouchers (Carmel & Richard), among others.

On a final note, Captain’s Day and Dinner 2025 was another triumph — golf, laughter, prizes, and friendship. Thanks to everyone who contributed to making it special. Here’s to another year of great golf and good company!

Too many pictures to share but one of the overall winner of Captain’s Day, Norman Padmore (far right), the PBomber, Tony Smale, had a hissy fit as he missed the photo but he’s included anyway bottom left, Paul “new Vice Captain”, Lambert, Lee “Outgoing Captain” Eastman and Alan “Macca” Macdonald. And also, below, our lovely Captain and his wife, Lee and Kate at Silverstones.