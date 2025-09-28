SEX, DRUGS & MURDER: LOVER OF ACCUSED KILLER, BUSTED WITH A KILO OF CRYSTAL METH IN TORREVIEJA





From seductive online model to partner of an accused killer – and now caught red-handed with nearly a kilo of meth. The shocking story of 20-year-old Madison V., a Belfast-born OnlyFans star, keeps getting darker by the day.

The glamorous young woman, best known for selling explicit content on subscription platform OnlyFans, is also the girlfriend of British suspect Jonny S., jailed for the brutal execution of Northern Irishman John George, whose lifeless body was discovered in a lemon grove in Rojales last January. Now, Madison herself is making headlines – for all the wrong reasons.

In the early hours of September 8th, Guardia Civil officers in Torrevieja pulled her car over during a routine traffic stop on the busy N-332 highway. Madison, behind the wheel with a 22-year-old British friend in the passenger seat, quickly caught the officers’ attention. Both women looked jittery and nervous, and Madison was spotted attempting to hide something down her trousers.

A search turned up several grams of “cristal” (methamphetamine) in her possession, along with €105 in cash. Her companion was clean of drugs but was carrying €685. The real shock came when officers tore apart the car: two small bags of hashish and meth – plus a massive stash of 960 grams of crystal meth, hidden between the back seats. Street value? Tens of thousands of euros.

Both women were cuffed on the spot. The drugs and vehicle were seized, and Madison’s carefully curated online image crumbled in an instant.

In court, Madison gave a dramatic and bizarre explanation. She claimed she had been threatened at gunpoint just two days earlier by a mysterious man who showed her photos of her mother and brother, warning that they’d be harmed if she didn’t comply.

According to Madison, she was ordered to pick up a large white bag from Orihuela Costa and deliver it to a shop in Torrevieja. But before she could, police stopped her. The judge, however, didn’t buy the tale, calling her version “hard to believe.”

Initially, Madison was locked up in Fontcalent prison under preventive custody. But within ten days, she was out again after posting €20,000 bail, thanks to her legal team. The court slapped her with restrictions: she cannot leave Spain, must hand over her passport, and must report to the court twice weekly.

Madison has always defended her boyfriend Jonny on social media, insisting he is innocent of killing John George – even as the victim’s grieving family accused her of covering for him. The pair were caught earlier this year in Portugal after fleeing Spain.

Once seen as just another glamorous OnlyFans model, Madison’s name is now tied to a deadly cocktail of sex, drugs, and murder. From steamy content to high-stakes crime, her downfall is playing out like a tabloid crime saga – and Spain’s Guardia Civil is making sure every move she makes is watched.

Photo: Maddison V with Jonny Smyth, 26, who was extradited to Spain earlier this year after being arrested in Braga, Portugal, on 25 March.

Credit Facebook