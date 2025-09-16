Guardia Civil’s Citizen Security Unit Makes Over 30 Arrests in Murcia





The Guardia Civil in Murcia carried out “Operation Summer 2025” in July and August, reinforcing security in tourist areas with extra officers.

Key results:

30+ arrests , mainly for outstanding warrants, crimes against property, road safety offenses, and drug trafficking.

, mainly for outstanding warrants, crimes against property, road safety offenses, and drug trafficking. 500+ reports filed , mostly for administrative offenses under citizen security laws, especially related to drug use and illegal weapons.

, mostly for administrative offenses under citizen security laws, especially related to drug use and illegal weapons. 32 anti-terrorist checkpoints conducted.

conducted. Support provided for eight major public events with large crowds.

with large crowds. Around 300 preventive patrols, over 1,000 people identified, and 500 vehicles checked.

The Citizen Security Unit (USECIC), made up of about 30 officers, played a leading role, relocating to the coast during the summer to ensure faster response times in high-tourism areas.

Overall, the operation strengthened preventive policing, improved response times, and boosted public safety across the region.