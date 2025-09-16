XXVII “City of Torrevieja” Quick Painting Contest to Take Place on October 4 and 18

The contest offers a total prize fund of €6,400
Torrevieja (September 15, 2025) – The Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture has announced the return of the “City of Torrevieja” Quick Painting Contest, now in its 27th edition.
The contest will take place on two dates:
- October 4 at Doña Sinforosa Park for children and youth categories.
- October 18 for adult participants.
Prize Breakdown:
- Children and Youth: €700 total
- Adults:
- 1st Prize: €3,000
- 2nd Prize: €1,300
- 3rd Prize: €800
- Local Artist Prize: €600
Following the competition, an exhibition of the submitted works will be held at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Center Exhibition Hall from the day of the contest until Sunday, October 12.
For more information and registration, participants can consult the contest rules on the Municipal Institute of Culture’s Electronic Notice Board: https://torreviejacultura.sedelectronica.es/info.2