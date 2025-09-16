XXVII “City of Torrevieja” Quick Painting Contest to Take Place on October 4 and 18





The contest offers a total prize fund of €6,400

Torrevieja (September 15, 2025) – The Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture has announced the return of the “City of Torrevieja” Quick Painting Contest, now in its 27th edition.

The contest will take place on two dates:

October 4 at Doña Sinforosa Park for children and youth categories.

at for children and youth categories. October 18 for adult participants.

Prize Breakdown:

Children and Youth: €700 total

€700 total Adults: 1st Prize: €3,000 2nd Prize: €1,300 3rd Prize: €800 Local Artist Prize: €600



Following the competition, an exhibition of the submitted works will be held at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Center Exhibition Hall from the day of the contest until Sunday, October 12.

For more information and registration, participants can consult the contest rules on the Municipal Institute of Culture’s Electronic Notice Board: https://torreviejacultura.sedelectronica.es/info.2