Quick Thinking Saves the Day on Playa Carabassi





The ADAPT Metal Detecting Club went into action again last week when member Paul Hobbs was out beach detecting on Playa Carabassi, Low Arenales.

While minding his own business, Paul was approached by a distraught Spanish lady and her young son, who asked if he could help locate a missing piece of a neck chain they had lost in the sand.

Armed with his new metal detector, Paul quickly went to work—and within minutes, he uncovered the lost cross.

“The kid was hanging onto my leg, crying his eyes out and thanking me in Spanish,” Paul recalled. “He had us all going!”

It was a touching and rewarding experience for both Paul and the ADAPT team. Moments like these highlight what our club is all about—helping others.

Roderick Toms

Team Leader, ADAPT Metal Detecting Club