Criminal Group Targeting Homes Dismantled in Alicante, Murcia and Córdoba





Murcia, 11 September 2025 – A joint operation by the National Police and the Guardia Civil has dismantled a mobile criminal group accused of carrying out a string of burglaries in homes across Murcia, Alicante and Córdoba.

Arrests and Modus Operandi

Three men were arrested in the town of Cehegín (Murcia). At the time of their detention, police seized lock-picking tools, glue for marking doors, stolen items, cash, and multiple mobile phones.

Investigators say the group used a two-step method:

Marking houses – late at night they applied thin strips of glue to doors to check whether homes were empty. Returning days later – if the glue remained untouched, confirming the occupants were still away, they would break in and steal valuables.

Criminal Activity

The suspects are linked to at least ten burglaries in Caravaca de la Cruz, Cehegín and Lorca (Murcia), as well as in Alicante and Córdoba provinces. They travelled frequently, stayed in hotels or rented flats, used taxis and hire cars to avoid detection, and mingled in criminal circles linked to handling stolen goods.

Ongoing Investigation

The coordinated operation brought together information from both police forces, confirming the suspects’ international criminal profile, mobility and organisation. The men, along with seized evidence, have been placed at the disposal of the courts.

Prevention Advice

Authorities remind residents to take precautions against home burglaries, including:

Avoid leaving clear signs of absence (fully closed blinds, full mailboxes).

Ensure all doors, windows and secondary entrances are properly secured.

Refrain from posting travel details on social media.

Ask trusted neighbours to collect mail and give the impression the house is occupied.

Report suspicious marks on doors or unusual loitering to the police immediately.

Police emphasise that citizen cooperation is key to detecting and preventing this type of crime.