266 Drivers Face Court in Valencia Region for Road Safety Offences in August





11 September 2025 – A total of 266 motorists across the Valencian Community were brought before the courts last month by the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Division for alleged offences against road safety.

According to official figures, the majority of cases in August were linked to driving under the influence of alcohol or driving without a valid licence.

Regional Breakdown

Valencia Province : 51 drivers were reported for lacking a licence or permit, 83 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 2 for drug-related driving offences, 2 for reckless driving, 1 for speeding and 1 for leaving the scene of an accident.

: 51 drivers were reported for lacking a licence or permit, 83 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 2 for drug-related driving offences, 2 for reckless driving, 1 for speeding and 1 for leaving the scene of an accident. Castellón Province : 15 drivers faced charges for not having a licence, 18 for alcohol-related offences, 4 for reckless driving and 1 for speeding.

: 15 drivers faced charges for not having a licence, 18 for alcohol-related offences, 4 for reckless driving and 1 for speeding. Alicante Province: 35 drivers were caught without a licence, 50 for alcohol consumption behind the wheel, 1 for reckless driving, 1 for speeding and 1 for abandoning the scene of an accident.

Offences by Category

Of the 266 total cases:

101 were for driving without a licence or permit (45 due to loss of all licence points, 10 due to temporary judicial suspension, 2 permanently disqualified by court ruling, and 44 who had never obtained a licence).

151 were for driving under the influence of alcohol.

7 were for reckless driving.

3 for speeding.

3 for leaving the scene of an accident.

2 for driving under the influence of drugs.

Authorities Stress Zero Tolerance

The Guardia Civil highlighted the importance of these interventions in ensuring road safety, reiterating that there is zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours such as drink-driving, speeding or driving without a licence.